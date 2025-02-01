Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $804,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $255.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $261.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average is $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.