Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

