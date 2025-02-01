Intel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 607,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 338,132 call options.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $743,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

