Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,063,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 44.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,316 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

