International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 128.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $255.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

