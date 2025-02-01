International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

International Paper Stock Down 2.5 %

IP opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

