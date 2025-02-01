Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

