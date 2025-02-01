Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 879,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 534,697 shares.The stock last traded at $24.34 and had previously closed at $24.30.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

