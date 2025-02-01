Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of C$57.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

