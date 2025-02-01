iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Cut by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,146,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 425,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 295,964 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEF opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.