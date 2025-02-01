iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

