iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 284,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 118,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

