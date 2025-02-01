iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after buying an additional 326,330 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,233,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

