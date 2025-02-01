iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $600.30 and a 200 day moving average of $578.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $485.19 and a one year high of $613.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

