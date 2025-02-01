iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJH opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.