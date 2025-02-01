iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

