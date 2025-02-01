iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

