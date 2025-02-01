iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2021 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
FLOT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,080 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
