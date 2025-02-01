iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2021 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FLOT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,080 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.