iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,573 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $48,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

IGF stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

