iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS IBMP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 109,940 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF
