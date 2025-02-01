iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IBMP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 109,940 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

