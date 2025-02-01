iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

