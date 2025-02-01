iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 32,424 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 211% compared to the average daily volume of 10,414 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

