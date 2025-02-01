iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Trimmed by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 7.6% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $219.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.