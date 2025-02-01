iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.4% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,050,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.38.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

