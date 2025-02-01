iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $332.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $265.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

