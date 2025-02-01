iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 7.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 780,141 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,404,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 825,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,612,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after buying an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $193.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.34 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

