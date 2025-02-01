iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $196.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $173.01 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

