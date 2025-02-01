iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,398,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,256,000. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

