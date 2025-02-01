iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 46145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

