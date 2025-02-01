iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 296,424 shares.The stock last traded at $99.35 and had previously closed at $97.82.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,289.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,398,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 225,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

