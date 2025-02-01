James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.62 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 172.18 ($2.13). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 246,775 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £716.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,720.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

James Halstead Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.