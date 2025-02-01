Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Janone Stock Up 15.2 %

ALTS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 428,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,358. Janone has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Janone Company Profile

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

