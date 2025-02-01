Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld Sells 416 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

