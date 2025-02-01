Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld Sells 416 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.20.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
