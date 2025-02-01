Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,692,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

