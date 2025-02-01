Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

