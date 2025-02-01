Jonathan Siegal Sells 3,908 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $242,256.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $58.54 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 975.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 4,126.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

