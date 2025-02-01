Jonathan Siegal Sells 3,908 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $242,256.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vericel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $58.54 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 975.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCEL
About Vericel
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vericel
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.