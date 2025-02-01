Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292.60 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.62). Approximately 53,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 106,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.58).

Journeo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,199.04 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.76.

Get Journeo alerts:

About Journeo

(Get Free Report)

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.