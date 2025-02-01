JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,353,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

JAVA stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.