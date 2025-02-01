JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRW. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

