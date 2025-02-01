JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after acquiring an additional 837,415 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 491,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,134,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

