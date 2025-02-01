Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.25 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 76.70 ($0.95). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 78.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 505,757 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.14) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.40 ($1.08).

The stock has a market cap of £412.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,010.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

In related news, insider James Macpherson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($30,858.84). 25.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

