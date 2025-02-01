KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $8.91 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,282.74. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,697.48. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $304,086. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

