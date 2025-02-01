Katherine Stueland Sells 1,657 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,975.76. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,407,709.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $805,951.75.

On Monday, December 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $279,590.57.

On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84.

Shares of WGS traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.85. 393,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.02.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. GeneDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GeneDx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

