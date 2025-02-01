Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 504 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,058,000 after buying an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $604.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $600.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $485.19 and a 52 week high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

