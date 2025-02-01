Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Price

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

FSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $648.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 332.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 81.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

