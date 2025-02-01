KeyCorp Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $132.00

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2025

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.08. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.