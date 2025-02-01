KeyCorp Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $132.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.08. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

