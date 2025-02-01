KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,179.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.1% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $404.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.