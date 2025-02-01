KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI opened at $521.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.40 and a 200 day moving average of $504.48.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What does consumer price index measure?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.