KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DE opened at $476.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $485.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.