KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,935,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.06.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

Snowflake stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,555. The trade was a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,151 shares of company stock valued at $84,973,139. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

